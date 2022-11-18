Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike has recounted how the new Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Rumueme, Port Harcourt, was conceived by him.

While speaking at the commissioning of the giant project, Governor Wike said he had earlier proposed the project to the administration of his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, while he served as the chief of staff.

Photo: Nyesom Wike

He said:

“I remember when I was chief of staff, the law school that is in Bayelsa today was to come to Rivers but the government at that time said no. They were not willing to have a law school campus in Port Harcourt.”

Governor Wike recounted attending a ‘Call to Bar’ ceremony at the Abuja law school. He was in awe of the poor infrastructure in what was supposed to be the headquarters of the Nigerian law schools.

As reported by Channels TV, he said that singular moment spurred him to conceive the dream of erecting a standard law school in Rivers state.

Governor Wike stated that when the Nigerian Body of Benchers entered and filled up the hall, he was not pleased with the sight of what he was seeing.

He said:

“‘How can we have this as a law school and especially the headquarters of the Nigeria Law School? This is unacceptable.’ I sent somebody to call me the Director General of the Law School, though I didn’t know him.”

The Rivers state governor stated that he offered to renovate the Abuja Law School, but the then-director declined and instead placed priority on Bayelsa state.

Upon getting to Bayelsa state, Governor Wike said he got the motivation to erect a Law School Campus in Rivers state.

Wike continued:

“You would never allow even your worst slave to go to that school. It was so bad. I was touched and I said, ‘What do we do?’ (The DG) said their immediate problem was that there was no accommodation or auditorium for them to do any activity.

“I said the Rivers State Government would contribute to building 900 spaces of hotels and then 1,500 capacity multipurpose hall. Then I told him to go and design it. He designed it and brought it at the cost of over N5bn. We passed through the due process and awarded the contract."

