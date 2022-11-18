Worried by the danger posed to his ambition in next year’s presidential election by the camp of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Atiku Abubakar, offered the governor a new deal

Both men met on Thursday in Abuja in a fresh bid to patch up their differences, with Atiku promising to support Wike’s own presidential bid in 2027 if he (Wike) agreed to sheathe his sword and support him (Atiku) in the 2023 election

Meanwhile, the duo and their supporters have been locked in a face-off since June when Atiku overlooked Wike and picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate

The director of strategic communications of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, has said that the aggrieved governors in the party have not dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.

The chieftain maintained that the campaign council remains steadfast, focused, and committed to the reconciliation process with the G5 governors, The Punch reported.

PDP speaks on alleged defection of the G5 governors

Momodu stated that the party appreciated the fact that the G5 governors – Rivers state Governor Nyesome Wike and his colleagues in Benue State – Samuel Ortom, Oyo – Seyi Makinde, Enugu – Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, and Abia – Okezie Ikpeazu were still respectable leaders of the party,

He noted that they would continue to work for the reconciliation process even though they were angered.

Momodu stated this at a press briefing while responding to questions posed by journalists at the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Office on Thursday, November 17, in Abuja.

He stated thus:

"I have no idea whether they have dumped the party. The day they have dumped (the party), they will announce that they have dumped the party and you will be the first to know.’’

He further stated,

As for the Atiku campaign, we remain steadfast, we remain focused and nothing distracts our attention. So far, they are still in the party, and we are happy they are at the party. There is still room for reconciliation, all they are saying is that they are not happy and we will continue to pray that peace will reign in the party.”

Fresh tension in PDP as Wike attacks Atiku for critcising President Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, of hypocrisy after the latter criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's appointments.

Atiku had tackled the president, alleging the his appointment of security chiefs was lopsided and skewed in favour of the north.

Commenting on Thursday, November 17, Governor Wike accused Atiku of hypocrisy, saying the PDP flagbearer has no moral basis to criticise President Buhari over the alleged lopsided appointment of security chiefs.

2023 presidency: Wike says party affiliation, ethnicity or religion will not determine winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said party affiliation, ethnicity or religion will not determine the February 25, 2023 presidential election in Rivers state.

The Rivers state governor said this on Wednesday, November 16, when former Edo state governor Adams Oshiomhole inaugurated a flyover located in Rumueprikon, his country home in Obio-Akpor local government area, Port Harcourt.

He also listed equity, justice and fairness as the conditions for a truce between the leadership of his PDP and the aggrieved Group of Five (G5) governors.

