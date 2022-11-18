A young APC chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has made a passionate appeal to Nigerian youths to back his party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obidike, who wants the youths to dump Labour Party's Peter Obi, said, "God won’t forgive us if we fail to deliver Tinubu in southeast"

The Anambra-born politician said he is campaigning for the APC presidential flagbearer based on credibility and competence

FCT, Abuja - A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Nigerian youths to dump the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and declare their support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obidike, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Contact & Mobilization, said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, November 18.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka urged Nigerian youths to dump Peter Obi and back Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Obidike, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

His words:

"There’s hope for young people in 2023, and God won’t forgive us if we fail to deliver Tinubu in South-East."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tinubu will change your lives, Obidike tells youths

The young APC chieftain told the youths that they are not voting for Tinubu to be president of Nigeria. Rather, they are voting for the APC presidential candidate "to change their lives and their future”.

He charged the youths to embark on massive reorientation of their supporters to avoid being enticed by the politicians of the other parties "who are determined to buy voters with their money".

Why I am backing Tinubu, Obidike reveals

Obidike, who hails from Anambra state, noted that his resolution to adopt Tinubu was not influenced by ethnic or religious sentiments but based on credibility and competence.

“In other words, we did not settle for Tinubu because he is a Yoruba man or a Muslim but because we believe, judging from his leadership antecedents, that he possesses the competence and credibility to deliver Nigeria from the present mess," he said.

He went further to describe Tinubu as a divine candidate sent from above, saying:

“He (Tinubu) is blessed and anointed by God to change the whole vices in Nigeria, and I want to confidently tell you that Tinubu and Shettima will take Nigeria to the Promised Land.”

I understand traders' challenges, Tinubu tells Imo people, makes huge promises to Ndigbo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu promised the people of Imo state (and the southeast in general) development should he emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the town hall meeting attended by key leaders of the APC in Owerri, the former Lagos state governor said his mother imbibed in him the grit and determination needed to succeed in politics.

Also listing his plans for the southeast if he becomes Nigeria’s president, Tinubu said new industrial hubs would be created in Aba and Owerri while already existing ones would be modernized.

Source: Legit.ng