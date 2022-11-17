Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state has advocated for politics without bitterness ahead of the 2023 elections

Fayose, a PDP chieftain, said insulting political opponents is not the way to go fee weeks to the elections

The Ekiti-born politician also made comments on the crisis rocking the PDP in the weeks leading to the elections

Ikeja - Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has declared that he won’t insult the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu even though they are in different camps ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Fayose, a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the comment on Thursday, November 17 when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

His words:

“Let me tell you: if people are expecting me to abuse Tinubu to show that I am not supporting him, I would not do that.”

He described Tinubu as a Yoruba leader and as such, he won’t descend to insulting the former Lagos state governor.

Fayose also said he respects the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, the same way he respects Tinubu.

He continued:

“If the only way to demonstrate to everybody that I am Bola Tinubu’s enemy is to come out as a Yoruba man and insult Bola Tinubu, I will never do it.

“Listen to me, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are over 70 years old leaders, why were they sitting together to rub minds and did not carry cutlasses against it each other? Count me out of that (insulting Tinubu).

“I am not going to be insulting Atiku. I am not going to be insulting Tinubu.”

The PDP chieftain also reiterated his stance on power shifting to the southern region of the country.

He said as far as he is concerned, since President Buhari is about to complete his second term and is from the northern region, the southern part of the nation should produce Nigeria’s next president.

While he is an ally of Wike who has been at loggerheads with the PDP following the party’s presidential primary, Fayose said he will still work for the party.

