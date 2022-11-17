The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised the people of Imo state and the southeast in general of development should emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the town hall meeting which was attended by key leaders of the APC in Owerri, the former Lagos state governor, said his mother imbibed in him the grit and determination needed to succeed in politics.

Bola Tinubu has promised to create new industrial hubs in key cities in the southeast region. Photo: Tunde Rahman

Also listing the plans he has for the Southeast after becoming Nigeria’s president Tinubu said new industrial hubs would be created in Aba and Owerri, while already existing ones would be modernized.

His words:

“My government shall build an economy with a growing industrial base, more and better jobs for our youth and more high-quality home-grown goods to sell and merchandise.

“We shall establish industrial hubs throughout the nation and modernize existing ones. We will encourage and facilitate greater production in places like Owerri and Aba. At the same time, we shall broaden opportunities for you to engage in more international commerce by steering more activity towards ports outside of Lagos such as Onne.

“I envision the Owerri-Port Harcourt and Aba-Port Harcourt corridors becoming more active and lucrative trade and manufacturing corridors than they already are.

Policies that would favour traders in the southeast

The former Lagos state governor also promised that once elected into power, his administration will establish policies that widen the horizons of traders in the southeast region.

He also assured that there would be avenues for the expansion of their business reach both in terms of the goods they sell and their geographic reach to new markets.

