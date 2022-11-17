Bola Tinubu has assured the people of the southeast that he will hear the grievances of agitators if he is elected

Tinubu stated that he would discuss the grievances with all groups with a view to finding peaceful resolution

The former governor of Lagos state reiterated that only peace can guarantee a return of investment with a view to finding peaceful resolution

Owerri - All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his government will discuss with all agitating groups to address their grievances in search of a peaceful resolution if elected.

Tinubu made the comment in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Thursday, November 17 during an interactive session with trade associations and the private sector in the southeast region.

Tinubu has assured Ndigbo that all warring groups will be contacted if he is elected president. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said his government will also establish industrial hubs across the nation as well as modernise existing ones to put the country on path of industrial growth.

Tinubu said that only peace can guarantee a return of investment, adding that his government would comprise of people from every section that would discuss the grievances with all groups with a view to finding peaceful resolution.

His words:

“I guarantee you that my government, our government will comprise of people from every section of the country and are ready to discuss the grievances with every group in search of peaceful resolution.

“We will encourage and facilitate leather production in places like Owerri and Aba at the same time we shall broaden the opportunity for you to engage in more international commerce by building more ports outside of Lagos such as Onne port that must be activated for optimum utilisation.

“The ports that are connected with railway lines that can evacuate goods without criminality. I envision the Owerri-Port Harcourt and Aba-Port Harcourt corridors becoming more activated and lucrative.”

Reacting to concern over extortion on the road with several security road blocks, Tinubu said there are so many ways to fight corruption.

His words:

“We will put together a simple technology code that once you have cleared your goods and you got your sticker either in container or the vehicle conveying it no agency of the government will be able to stop and extort you again.

“That will stop all nefarious extortion and exploitation on the road.”

2023: No presidential candidate better than Tinubu, says Ribadu

On his part, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that no presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections is better than Tinubu.

Ribadu, a former presidential candidate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, made the comment on Thursday, November 10 during the inauguration of the APC's directorate of stakeholder relations.

The Adamawa-born politician said the job of galvanising support for APC has been made easy with the emergence of Tinubu as the party's standard bearer.

2023 elections: My opponents confused, lack direction, says Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu has taken a jibe at his opponents in the forthcoming election, saying they are confused and lack direction.

The APC presidential candidate made the comment during a town hall meeting with mining and agro-processing stakeholders in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday, November 10.

He said his opponents rather than articulating issue-based campaigns, are resorting to open attack on persons and personalities.

Source: Legit.ng