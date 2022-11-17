The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as a man who loves the good things in life.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital city, Wike said unlike people's perception of Peter Obi, the former governor is not poor.

Governor Nyesom Wike has described Peter Obi as a man who loves the good things in life. Photo: Peter Obi

Wike's remarks follow the belief by many that Obi is not one to give in to unnecessary spending or an extravagant lifestyle.

Peter Obi has severally used the slogan, "we no dey give shishi" to explain that he would not champion a governance system where leaders steal from public funds to live any kind of ostentatious lifestyles.

The former governor known for the above slogan also preaches a lean governance system - a wide contradiction to what is practised by many leaders across the country.

Wike introduces Peter Obi to the teeming crowd

However, while introducing the former governor of Anambra who was the special guest of honour in the commissioning of the flyover in Port Harcourt, Wike said:

"I judged you when I came to your house in Anambra. You know when people see you, they think that you don't like good things.

"I went to your house and I just stayed in your house and I looked around.

"I say this man, he likes good things oo! even the food that he served us, no be poor man food be that one; even the drinks, I was surprised. I was telling my colleague, so this man, he likes these kinds of good things like this.

"Na when em come outside, he dey do like person wey go die that time."

