Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party has declared that he knows all the problems facing Nigeria

He said he knew what would benefit every region, assuring of his commitment for a better Nigeria

According to the former Anambra state governor, the south-west will be Nigeria's financial hub and the East will be the manufacturing base

Peter Obi has declared that he knows the root of the problem in the country. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party stated this in Rivers state on Thursday, November 17.

He was in the to honour the invitation by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, for the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover, Punch Newspaper reports.

Peter Obi says he knows all the problems facing Nigeria. Photo credit: Peter Obi.

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I know the problem of the country. Nigeria is not a productive state. I have said it again and again that I know what to do to benefit every part of the country. I told them in the North when we held our campaign that we will develop their vast lands. They have the lands so we will develop it.

“The South-West will be our financial hub and the East will be our manufacturing base. We will revive the sea port in Rivers so that we can be exporting from there.”

Source: Legit.ng