Comedian Cute Abiola has taken to social media with his first set of official photos as a government official in Kwara state

The skit maker was seen posing in his office as he equally used the opportunity to recount his arrest by the Nigeria Navy

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the humour merchant

Popular skit maker, Abudlgafar Abiola aka Cute Abiola, is more than thankful for how far he has come in life.

The entertainer recently took to his Instagram page with his first set of official photos as a senior special assistant to the Kwara state governor.

Cute Abiola shares official photos as SSA. Photo: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

In his caption, the skit maker recounted his ugly encounter with the Nigerian Navy months ago when he got arrested for violating the social media regulation rules.

Abiola said now that he looks back at the experience, it is evident that it was all part of a grand plan to prepare him for the tasks ahead.

“Now, the lessons learnt and experience gathered are propelling me towards actualizing my dreams. It’s really a moment to remember," the entertainer wrote.

Check out his post as shared on Instagram below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Cute Abiola

ayomidate said:

"My honorable ❤️❤️❤️! Congratulations."

babarex0 said:

"U com Belike governor."

_easyplace said:

"Congratulations. And it shall come to pass that the young will lead this great nation to prosperity. I’m truly honored to be here today to witness this."

waterbwoy__olowo said:

"My honorable ❤️ More Grace Inshallah ."

seunfunmi_johnson said:

"Now now! You don run get files even memos don dey inside that your tray? Wonderful congratulations to you!"

officialomoyosuper said:

"Boss you can see that those in power can’t know or feel what we are passing through outside here see as that place so cool congratulations again boss."

Source: Legit.ng