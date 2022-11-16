FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

CAN had initially stood against Tinubu for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket after choosing Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate.

Tinubu, Shettima and other APC stakeholders meet with CAN leaders in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

However, during his meeting with the leadership of CAN under the new president Daniel Ukoh, Tinubu explained why he picked Shettima and assured the Christian leaders that he won't run his administration on the religious bias if elected in 2023.

After listening to the APC presidential candidate, the CAN leaders presented a charter of demands and issues to him, according to the statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 13, by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman.

They demanded among others:

State police or a decentralized policing system Devolution of power to states Equal rights for all religions and their adherents Right to self-determination by all ethnic groups Right to control natural resources by communities that bear them No to open grazing Equitable electoral system that guarantees the right to vote and be voted for by all.

