Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has entered a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The primary objective of the meeting is to ensure that the APC presidential flagbearer has a clear understanding of the plight of Nigerian Christians, as the religious body planned to propose policies and programmes to address such, Vanguard reported

The APC presidential candidate was joined by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu and the speaker of the representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

About 4 governors of the APC, which included Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Others in his entourage are a minister of special duties, Senator George Akume, and senate chief whip, Orji Kalu, among others.

Tinubu has picked senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate.

CAN has vehemently condemned Tinubu for running a same-faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential hopeful also met stark criticism from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria led by Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

Source: Legit.ng