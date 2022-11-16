The Labour Party has lost one of its leaders in Kogi state, David Ameh, to the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 general election

Ameh led his supporters numbering up to 2000 to the APC at a rally held in the Olamaboro council area of Kogi state

The deputy governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja, received the defectors and made a crucial promise to them should APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, win in 2023

Okpo, Kogi state - David Ameh, the leader of the Labour Party (LP) in the Olamaboro council area of Kogi state, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) alongside his supporters numbering 2000.

The deputy governor of Kogi state, Edward Onoja, received Ameh and his supporters at a rally held at the Okpo headquarters of the council area, Vanguard reported.

Legit.ng gathers that defectors from other parties were also received at the rally.

Why I left Labour Party for APC, Ameh reveals

Speaking at the rally, Ameh who is said to be the funder and political leader of the Labour Party in the local government, said he was an ‘intense political arch-enemy’ of the Kogi deputy governor.

However, the former LP chieftain said, having sat down and done a comprehensive analysis of the political trends in the country, he has realised that his former party does not have a bright prospect in 2023.

Legit.ng notes that Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, is one of the leading candidates in the 2023 polls.

"I have realized that the Labour Party was not going to have a meaningful headway in the 2023 polls and I have therefore decided to pitch my tents along with my numerous supporters with the ruling party," Ameh said.

Kogi deputy governor Onoja reacts

In his remarks, the deputy governor said he was happy that the defectors eventually saw the "light of the day".

He said he remained unprovoked in spite of the consistent attacks of Ameh and his supporters against him and the ruling party.

The deputy governor also assured the defectors that Kogi state stands to benefit hugely if the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is elected in 2023.

Peter Obi reacts as Soludo says he cannot win 2023 presidential election

In another report, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said he has no time to reply or pay attention to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state.

Recall that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), clamped down on Obi on Monday, November 14, in a biting article.

Reacting through the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ndi Kato, on Tuesday, November 15, Obi said he is preoccupied with convincing voters that a new Nigeria is possible through rigorous campaigns.

