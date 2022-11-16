The opposition PDP in Taraba state have lost two of its prominent members to the fold of the Labour Party

Those who left the PDP are aides to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mbatudi Agabi and Shekarau Masaibi

A chieftain of the opposition party who spoke with newsmen said letting Agabi go was a big mistake on the part of the PDP

Taraba - Two aides of the Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku, have resigned their appointments to join the Labour Party (LP)

The aides are who joined the Labour Party and have thrown their wweight behind its governorship candidate in the state, Senator Joel Ikenya, are Mbatudi Agabi and Shekarau Masaibi, Guardian reports.

The governor's aides are now backing Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Agabi and Masaibi noted that their resignation and defection were necessitated by a desire to pitch tent with Ikenya and Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate.

They added that remaining in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hinder their aspirations; hence their recent decisions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to the news of Agabi's defection, a PDP chieftain who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the opposition made a big mistake in letting the former aide to the governor go.

Though PDP recently received defectors from opposition parties, especially APC, defection of the duo seems to be giving the PDP leadership concern.

He was quoted to have said:

“Our party made a big mistake by allowing him and Masaibi to leave.”

“I’m not worried about Peter Obi’s popularity”: Atiku gives surprising reason

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, has said he is not worried about the popularity of Peter Obi.

Obi is also contesting for the number one seat in Nigeria on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

Atiku stated that not all youths are throwing their weight behind the Labour Party presidential candidate.

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), he said:

“Absolutely not, it doesn’t worry me, because the demography of the youth varies from region to region, and it is not in all regions of the country that the preponderance of the youth is moving towards Labour. Maybe in some few areas in the South or South-East.”

Source: Legit.ng