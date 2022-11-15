Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he is focused on winning the 2023 presidential election and has no time to reply to Governor Soludo

Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, had written an article where he tackled Obi and ruled out his chances of winning in 2023

However, Obi, reacting through his campaign spokesman, said the Anambra state governor is desperate for the limelight

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he has no time to reply or pay attention to his successor, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state.

Recall that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), clamped down on Obi on Monday, November 14, in a biting article.

In the article, the Anambra state governor declared that the LP candidate cannot win the 2023 presidency.

I'm focused on wooing voters, Obi tells Soludo

Reacting through the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ndi Kato, on Tuesday, November 15, Obi said he is preoccupied with convincing voters that a new Nigeria is possible through rigorous campaigns.

The Nation reported that the LP flag bearer lambasted Soludo, saying the Anambra state governor is desperate for the limelight, a desire he is unwilling to meet.

He reiterated that he is focused on galvanizing support for the task of redeeming Nigeria from the precipice, rather than responding to the fallacies contained in Soludo’s article.

“It seems obvious that Professor Soludo is itching for limelight, in this election season, perhaps fired up by possible understanding or alliance with our struggling political opponents.

“While we note the glaring fallacies, misrepresentations, personal insinuations and signs of personal vendetta in that long writeup, neither His Excellency Peter Obi, The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, nor the Labour Party, for that matter, has any interest in an extended engagement with Prof Soludo this critical time when there is a bigger fish to fry," the statement read in part.

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing - Soludo

Recall that Soludo also recently said the investments made by Obi when he was Anambra state's governor were worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked about his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said the value of those investments is now worth next to nothing.

