Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has displayed some dancing steps at the flag off of his party's presidential campaign in Jos

The presidential hopeful, who arrived at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium alongside his running mate, was cheered by the mammoth crowd

In responding to the cheering, Tinubu dances to the rhythm of the Arewa song which was being played at the background

Jos, Plateau - The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos, the Plateau state capital, on Tuesday, November 15.

Bola Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium earlier than President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential hopeful appeared to have been overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd that welcomed him at the stadium.

The former governor of Lagos state has shown some dancing skills in a video shared by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support on its Twitter page.

The media team captioned the videos:

"APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice Presidential Candidate, Kashim Shettima arrives Rwang Pam township stadium for the APC CAMPAIGN FLAG OFF."

The 70-year-old presidential candidate made some body movements with his hands and fingers while responding to the rhythm of the Arewa song in the background.

Governor Lalong declares Tuesday as a work-free day because of APC campaign flag-off in Plateau

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor of Platea state and director general of the APC presidential campaign council, Simon Lalong, had on Monday declared Tuesday a work-free day in the state because of the APC campaign flag-off.

A statement from the state's commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjang, on Monday, November 14, envisaged a traffic moment in the state. Thus, the need for the workers in the state to stay at home.

President Muhammadu Buhari, APC progressives governors and other bigwigs of the ruling party have arrived at the campaign flag-off.

