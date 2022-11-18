The major agenda of the PDP is to recover Nigeria from the hands of the PDP come 2023 general elections

This was the revelation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday, November 18, when he spoke on what he, Atiku Abubakar, and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan discussed recently

Reacting to this, a lot of Nigerians said it is the right outlook and pledged their support for the opposition party

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has disclosed what he and Atiku Abubakar discussed with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan during a recent visit.

On his Facebook page on Friday, November 18, Okowa disclosed that the major point of discussion was how the PDP plans to recover Nigeria come 2023.

Okowa said the plan of he PDP is to recover Nigeria in 2023 (Photo: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa)

Source: Facebook

The Delta governor wrote on Facebook:

"Last night, alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react

Okowa's disclosure has been met with reactions from a lot of Nigerians on social media who are behind the opposition and wants it to reclaim power during the 2023 general elections.

See the reactions below:

Nnamdi Chidiebere Samson

"Good one. Meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan is indeed a welcomed idea to enable him share wisdom from his wealth of knowledge."

Prince Mike Okwufulueze

"Aso rock here we come, Atiku/Okowa on rescue mission from the claws of the retrogressive. God bless you Oga Jonathan Ebele for your fatherly love and support "

Okolo Hessington Chimennma

"Wonderful! The train is moving assuredly to victory by the grace of God and the support of Nigerians."

Imoto Prosper Eseoghene

"Nice one to meet with former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan to deliberate on how to recover and rescue the Nation.#AtikuOkowa2023."

Omoh Eduvie

"That's good to know, honour is giving to whom honour is due. Goodluck Jonathan is a noble figure in the political Arena."

Sheriff Banki

"We have absolute confidence on you sir. Our prayers and well wishes are with you."

Rukevwe Inije

"Good move, we need like minds to achieve the rescue mandate Keep up the good works AtikuOkowa. Victory ahead for our party PDP."

Atiku meets Jonathan behind close door, a step to settle rift with Wike

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, met with the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan behind a closed door.

While the details of the meeting were yet to be uncovered, the presidential hopeful shared pictures of the meeting on his verified Twitter page on Friday morning, November 18.

Latest about PDP, Abubakar Atiku, Ifeanyi Okowa, Goodluck Jonathan, 2023 election

There was an earlier rumour that the Atiku and the leadership of the PDP and Atiku are planning to reach out to the former president to step in and resolve the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng