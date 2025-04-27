Reno Omokri has sent a message to former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for claiming God drove his car from Kano to Kaduna state

The former presidential aide urges Amaechi to learn to have some reverence for Almighty God, the Creator.

Many Nigerians also took to Omokri's post on social media to react to Amaechi's claim that God drove his car while he was sleeping

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri lambasted former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the claim that God drove his car from Kano to Kaduna state while he was sleeping.

Omokri said Amaechi should learn to have some reverence for God.

The social critic stated this via his X handle @renoomokri on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Omokri asked if Amaechi meant God left His Throne to drive his car from Kano to Kaduna state?

“How can you say God drove your car from Kaduna to Abuja? What kind of talk is that? Almighty God will leave His Throne to drive your car? Let us have some reverence for our Creator. If you say you drove to your destination by the grace of God, we can understand. But to say that about God...”

Nigerians react as Amaechi claims God drove his car

@interflex2004

Rotimi Amaechi has suddenly become a comedian, I don’t know what he has turned GOD to. What lie he and Pastor Tunde Bakare can’t lie does not exist.

@AdetunjiAdewolu

It’s important to acknowledge God’s grace, but we must also speak with reverence. God doesn’t need to drive your car to be with you — He guides you in other ways. 🙏

@KenHaruna1

You ma , you have to understand this figure of speech. he simple means God in HIS infinite mercy protected him through out his journey. he give Glory to God All through.

@itumasunny2496

That might be what he meant sir, that he drove to his destination by the grace of God.,..he decided to put it in that manner he did to get people talking.

@GenHousenaija

R. Amaechi has long lost it on the night of the 2023 primary. Amaechi thinks he is a political leader in Nigeria but I am yet to see his followers. Wike has followers we see, same with Atiku, Tinubu, Jonathan even fresh Okowa has political followers. Amaechi is delusional.

@ademolaaiye

His name is Rotimi meaning God is fully by my side.

