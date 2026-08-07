7 Canada Government Jobs Open in August 2026 with Salaries Above C$122,000
- Canada opened recruitment for seven federal job categories, with salaries ranging from C$29 hourly to over C$122,000 yearly
- The highest-paying vacancy came from the Canada Revenue Agency, offering experienced auditors up to C$122,817 annually
- Parks Canada, the Coast Guard, CRA and Correctional Service Canada all announced fresh recruitment across multiple provinces
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The Government of Canada has launched a fresh round of recruitment across several federal departments, with vacancies offering salaries ranging from about C$29 per hour to more than C$122,000 annually.
The openings, spread across agencies including the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Correctional Service Canada, Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the House of Commons, cover both entry-level and experienced positions.
While some roles are reserved for Canadian citizens and permanent residents, others are open to individuals who already have legal authorisation to work in Canada.
Most of the vacancies are available through official government recruitment portals, with deadlines ranging from the end of August to December 2026. Two of the most time-sensitive postings, for the Canadian Coast Guard and Parks Canada, close on August 31.
Below are some of the key federal job opportunities currently available:
1. Canadian Coast Guard Response and Compliance Officers
- Salary: C$74,995 to C$95,704 per year
- Locations: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec
- Application deadline: August 31, 2026
- Minimum requirement: Secondary school certificate or approved equivalent
- Role: Maritime safety, emergency response, compliance monitoring and operational support
Successful applicants must be prepared to travel by ship or aircraft, work in remote locations, and be available for weekends, overtime and emergency deployments.
2. Parks Canada Maintenance Worker III
- Salary: C$29.20 to C$31.73 per hour
- Location: Coastal British Columbia
- Deadline: August 31, 2026
- Requirement: Secondary school education with experience in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical work or equipment maintenance
Unlike many federal positions, this role is open to anyone with legal permission to work in Canada.
3. Correctional Officer I
- Salary: C$77,510 to C$97,266 annually
- Locations: Federal correctional facilities across eight provinces
- Deadline: December 31, 2026
Applicants must complete a three-stage correctional officer training programme, pass medical and psychological assessments, and be willing to work rotating shifts.
4. CRA Income Tax Auditors
- Salary: C$99,864 to C$122,817 annually
- Location: Atlantic Canada
- Deadline: October 13, 2026
These are the highest-paying vacancies in the current recruitment exercise. Positions include:
- Income Tax Auditor
- International Tax Auditor
- Business Valuator
- Tax Avoidance Auditor
Applicants are expected to possess accounting qualifications and several years of Canadian tax compliance experience.
5. CRA SP-04 Officers
- Salary: C$65,389 to C$73,595 annually
- Location: Jonquière, Quebec
- Deadline: October 30, 2026
Successful candidates will work in tax processing, compliance services and assessment operations. Intermediate bilingual proficiency is required.
6. CRA Entry-Level Positions
- Salary: C$46,904 to C$73,595 annually
- Location: Sudbury, Ontario
- Deadline: November 27, 2026
The vacancies range from SP-01 to SP-04 levels and require little or no previous work experience, making them among the most accessible federal government jobs currently available.
7. House of Commons Student Jobs
- Salary: C$38,751 to C$64,902 annually
- Location: Ottawa
- Application: Ongoing
The House of Commons is recruiting students for both co-op placements and its broader student employment programme.
Opportunities exist in:
- Administration
- Engineering
- Cybersecurity
- Communications
- Accounting
- Broadcasting
- Culinary services
- Information technology
- Architecture
How to Apply
Applicants are expected to submit applications through official government recruitment platforms, depending on the hiring department:
- Government of Canada (GC Jobs) portal for most federal positions.
- CRA Careers website for Canada Revenue Agency vacancies.
- House of Commons careers portal for parliamentary student programmes.
Candidates should carefully review eligibility requirements before applying, as several postings require applicants to already reside in Canada or live within a specified distance of the workplace.
Officials also advised interested applicants to submit applications as early as possible because inventory-based recruitment processes may begin selecting candidates before the advertised closing dates.
Canada releases new immigration timeline
In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng