Canada opened recruitment for seven federal job categories, with salaries ranging from C$29 hourly to over C$122,000 yearly

The highest-paying vacancy came from the Canada Revenue Agency, offering experienced auditors up to C$122,817 annually

Parks Canada, the Coast Guard, CRA and Correctional Service Canada all announced fresh recruitment across multiple provinces

The Government of Canada has launched a fresh round of recruitment across several federal departments, with vacancies offering salaries ranging from about C$29 per hour to more than C$122,000 annually.

The openings, spread across agencies including the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Correctional Service Canada, Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the House of Commons, cover both entry-level and experienced positions.

New permanent residents arrive in Canada after completing the immigration process.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While some roles are reserved for Canadian citizens and permanent residents, others are open to individuals who already have legal authorisation to work in Canada.

Most of the vacancies are available through official government recruitment portals, with deadlines ranging from the end of August to December 2026. Two of the most time-sensitive postings, for the Canadian Coast Guard and Parks Canada, close on August 31.

Below are some of the key federal job opportunities currently available:

1. Canadian Coast Guard Response and Compliance Officers

Salary: C$74,995 to C$95,704 per year

C$74,995 to C$95,704 per year Locations: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec Application deadline: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Minimum requirement: Secondary school certificate or approved equivalent

Secondary school certificate or approved equivalent Role: Maritime safety, emergency response, compliance monitoring and operational support

Successful applicants must be prepared to travel by ship or aircraft, work in remote locations, and be available for weekends, overtime and emergency deployments.

2. Parks Canada Maintenance Worker III

Salary: C$29.20 to C$31.73 per hour

C$29.20 to C$31.73 per hour Location: Coastal British Columbia

Coastal British Columbia Deadline: August 31, 2026

August 31, 2026 Requirement: Secondary school education with experience in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, electrical work or equipment maintenance

Unlike many federal positions, this role is open to anyone with legal permission to work in Canada.

3. Correctional Officer I

Salary: C$77,510 to C$97,266 annually

C$77,510 to C$97,266 annually Locations: Federal correctional facilities across eight provinces

Federal correctional facilities across eight provinces Deadline: December 31, 2026

Applicants must complete a three-stage correctional officer training programme, pass medical and psychological assessments, and be willing to work rotating shifts.

4. CRA Income Tax Auditors

Salary: C$99,864 to C$122,817 annually

C$99,864 to C$122,817 annually Location: Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canada Deadline: October 13, 2026

These are the highest-paying vacancies in the current recruitment exercise. Positions include:

Income Tax Auditor

International Tax Auditor

Business Valuator

Tax Avoidance Auditor

Applicants are expected to possess accounting qualifications and several years of Canadian tax compliance experience.

5. CRA SP-04 Officers

Salary: C$65,389 to C$73,595 annually

C$65,389 to C$73,595 annually Location: Jonquière, Quebec

Jonquière, Quebec Deadline: October 30, 2026

Successful candidates will work in tax processing, compliance services and assessment operations. Intermediate bilingual proficiency is required.

6. CRA Entry-Level Positions

Salary: C$46,904 to C$73,595 annually

C$46,904 to C$73,595 annually Location: Sudbury, Ontario

Sudbury, Ontario Deadline: November 27, 2026

The vacancies range from SP-01 to SP-04 levels and require little or no previous work experience, making them among the most accessible federal government jobs currently available.

7. House of Commons Student Jobs

Salary: C$38,751 to C$64,902 annually

C$38,751 to C$64,902 annually Location: Ottawa

Ottawa Application: Ongoing

The House of Commons is recruiting students for both co-op placements and its broader student employment programme.

Opportunities exist in:

Administration

Engineering

Cybersecurity

Communications

Accounting

Broadcasting

Culinary services

Information technology

Architecture

How to Apply

Applicants are expected to submit applications through official government recruitment platforms, depending on the hiring department:

Government of Canada (GC Jobs) portal for most federal positions. CRA Careers website for Canada Revenue Agency vacancies. House of Commons careers portal for parliamentary student programmes.

Candidates should carefully review eligibility requirements before applying, as several postings require applicants to already reside in Canada or live within a specified distance of the workplace.

Officials also advised interested applicants to submit applications as early as possible because inventory-based recruitment processes may begin selecting candidates before the advertised closing dates.

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Source: Legit.ng