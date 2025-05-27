A devastating fire in Kibera has claimed the lives of a young family of five, leaving two communities in mourning

Eyewitnesses have raised concerns about the emergency response, highlighting delays and inadequate preparedness

The tragedy has sparked fresh calls for improved disaster management and safer housing in informal settlements

A devastating fire in the Makina area of Kibera claimed the lives of a young family of five in the early hours of Saturday, May 24.

The victims were identified as Ernest Ombima, his wife, Flora Ambani, and their three children—nine-year-old Getrude Amisi, three-year-old Silas Omboko, and toddler Stephen Ayimbo.

Man, His Wife and 3 Children Died Together After Devastating Fire. Photo credit: Omboko Milemba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The family had migrated from Esirulo village in Emuhaya constituency, Vihiga county, to Nairobi in pursuit of a better life. The tragic incident has shaken both Kibera and their home constituency, plunging communities into mourning.

Emuhaya MP confirms loss, calls for change

Emuhaya Member of Parliament Omboko Milemba confirmed the heartbreaking incident in an emotional statement.

“It is with a heart drenched in sorrow that I bring you the most devastating news a leader could ever deliver,” Milemba expressed. He described the victims as hardworking, kind, and full of promise, lamenting that their passing was not just a local tragedy but a national loss.

Family’s final moments in Kibera fire

The inferno engulfed their home in the predawn hours, leaving no chance of escape. The MP painted a sorrowful picture of their last moments. “Imagine them in those final moments — Ernest, trying to shield his family from the flames.

Flora, clinging to her children, whispering prayers. The children, crying out in fear, hoping someone would come. But no one came in time,” he lamented.

Milemba stressed the urgency of reforming Kenya’s housing policies and emergency response systems to prevent future tragedies.

“This should haunt our conscience until we build a country that protects its people,” he urged.

Eyewitness accounts: Failures in disaster response

Kibera residents who witnessed the fire described the horrific scenes that unfolded.

One local recounted the scale of destruction: “The fire started at around 4 and 5am. I woke up at around 5am, and I found that two houses had already burnt to ashes. Forty houses were razed down during the fire tragedy. I plead with the government to come help us. Many families have been affected and many others died.”

Witnesses criticised the Nairobi fire department’s response, alleging a lack of preparedness.

“When they came here, they did not have water. They claimed they had come here first to see what had happened. They then went back and returned with little water. It was terrible,” one woman shared.

Another local emphasised the crucial role of young men in containing the flames before authorities arrived. “They did not come here as fast as they should have. The young men are the ones who helped us,” she said.

