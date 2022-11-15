An unnamed DSS officer on Sunday, November 13, brutalised a former Abia deputy speaker, Chinedum Elechi

Angered by this, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday, November 15, called on the police to investigate the incident

Ikpeazu vowed that the attacker must not go scot-free but must be made to face the full weight of the law

The alleged attack on a former deputy speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Elechi, by an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), has infuriated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

This Day reports that Elech, the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in Abia was macheted by an unnamed officer of the DSS on Sunday, November 13.

The Abia governor said the attacker must be brought to book (Photo: Okezie Ikpeazu)

Source: Depositphotos

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu expressed his anger over the development and decried it, adding that the attacker must be brought to book.

Calling on the police commissioner to investigate what he described as an inexplicable display of murderous barbarism, and ensure that the assailant is made to face the full weight of the law, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The campaign director-general was attacked by an individual who is alleged to be an operative of the DSS in Ebonyi State Command with a sharp machete, leaving him with multiple machete cuts all over his body.”

The governor saluted members of the public and police officers who helped to overpower the DSS operative and recovered the weapon.

Confirming the incident, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the spokesman of the police command in Abia, disclosed that the attacker has been arrested and that he is in custody

Ogbonna assured the public that an investigation has commenced so that the command can ascertain the truth of the matter.

2023 election: Wike, Ikpeazu enter fresh permutation with 2 powerful APC governors

The crisis rocking the PDP had taken a new dimension as the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, along with his counterpart in Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, made a fresh move.

The governors met with their counterparts in Cross River and Ebonyi states, Ben Ayade and Dave Umahi, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Wike’s Rumueprikon country home in Obio-Akpor local government area of Port Harcourt.

How many APC governors did Wike meet?

A source who was closer to the development confirmed the arrival of the governors, adding that they quickly went into a closed-door meeting.

Source: Legit.ng