There is a growing disparity in Anambra state at the moment following the comment of Governor Charles Soludo about Peter Obi.

During a live telecast, the Anambra state governor said Peter Obi's investment in the state during his time in office is next to nothing.

These comment is causing serious backlash for the incumbent, who is being criticised for attacking his fellow kinsman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Anambra, Awka - Anambra Grassroots Movement (AGM) has cautioned the duo of Governor Charles Soludo and Senator Uche Ekwunife over what it described as anti-Obi narratives.

This was made known in a statement jointly signed by the AGM national president, Dr Laz Ojukwu, and its national secretary, Ndubisi Achebe and made available to Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon on Friday, November 11.

Governor Charles Soludo on national TV slammed Peter Obi stating all his investments during his time in office count for nothing. Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the AGM said Anambra people, and by extension, Igbo people, are no longer comfortable with "the level some Igbo politicians have taken their hatred and jealousy against their own brother, who they should be promoting his presidential aspiration."

Part of the statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A few weeks ago, during a rally organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the senator representing Anambra Central at the national assembly, Mrs Uche Ekwunife, was accused of describing the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as a kindergarten candidate; a comment that attracted condemnation from most Nigerians, including people of her senatorial district.

"This is coming from someone who is believed to have ridden on Obi's back to win a senatorial seat in 2019.

"Again, Governor Charles Soludo during a recent interview with Channels Television also berated Obi's performance as governor; and said that Obi's investments and savings as Anambra governor were nothing to write home about."

The AGM said the likes the Northern Elders Forum, the Afanifere group, the Middle Belt Forum, and the Niger Delta Forum endorsed Obi's presidential due to his track record as the governor of Anambra state.

According to the AGM, the unfair narrative of Soludo and Senator Ekwunife against Obi only shows truly that a prophet is never without honour except in the place of his birth.

"How Obi left N75 billion for his successor" - AGM

They said the duo should be mindful as they are being watched closely because history will remember them for their actions and inactions.

AGM said:

"Soludo acknowledged publicly that his government borrowed N100 billion within its first 100 days in office.

"This is in addition to the extra tax burden the governor laid on the people of his state. It is the same Soludo that is berating his predecessor, who served credibly for 8 years without borrowing 1kobo; yet, he left a whopping N75 billion for his successor.

"Soludo and Ekwunife should, therefore, be advised to channel their energies on delivering quality dividends of democracy; as against playing selfish politics. Peter Obi's aspiration is a project for the emancipation of a new Nigeria. Therefore, whatever politician that toys with it, when his turn comes, we'll remind him of his sins against the masses."

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo finally declares

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Charles Soludo dismissed the investments of Peter Obi, when the latter was Anambra governor.

Soludo, a former CBN governor, said the investments are now very little compared to when they were made.

The governor had earlier said his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance won't support Obi who is a presidential candidate in the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng