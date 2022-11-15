The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateaus state Simon Lalong has revealed the real reason why the leadership of the party chose the state for its official flag-off of the Bola Tinubu campaign.

At the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos, Plateau State venue of the Presidential campaign flag-off, Lalong noted that Jos was picked for Tinubu's first rally despite being a Christian state because was the state where President Muhammadu Buhari was voted into power.

