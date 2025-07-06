The football world are still mourning the demise of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother

Jota and Andre Silva passed away in a fatal car crash on Thursday in the Zamora region of Spain

The Premier League champions have decided on a new pre-season training date after the incident

Liverpool have reportedly adjusted their pre-season training resumption date after the unfortunate demise of forward Diogo Jota and his brother on Thursday.

Jota and his brother André Silva passed away after a fatal car accident in Spain on Thursday, when their Lamborghini lost control and caught fire on impact.

Diogo Jota during his last training session for Liverpool last season. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN Portugal, he was on his way to catch a ferry in Santander to England after his doctors advised him to avoid flying due to a recent lung surgery.

Liverpool adjust resumption date

The Reds were due to open their AXA training centre for pre-season resumption on Friday, July 4, 2025, while all players were expected to be fully back on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Jota's demise forced a postponement of their scheduled resumption, with their social media pages bringing down a post advertising their final pre-season game against Athletic Bilbao on August 4, earlier announced on Friday.

Liverpool deleted their post advertising their pre-season after Diogo Jota's death.

Source: UGC

According to Liverpool Echo, Arne Slot has shifted the resumption date to Tuesday, July 8, 2025, allowing the players more time to process the devastating loss of their colleague.

Slot issued a lengthy statement after Jota's demise, claiming his thoughts were not of him as a footballer, but as a father, a son, a brother and an uncle.

“When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals, and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten,” a part of his statement reads.

The majority of the Liverpool players were in Gondomar to pay tribute to their former teammate, except for Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, who were not spotted.

Liverpool’s first pre-season game is against Preston North End at Deepdale on July 13. The lower league club continue to prepare despite uncertainty on whether the match will go ahead as planned.

Liverpool players arrive at Diogo Jota's funeral in Gondomar. Photo by Filipe Amorim/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Reds will reportedly consult with the players to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the match as they continue to grieve the loss of their teammate.

Preston have decided to pay tribute to the late footballer should the game go ahead, having sent a condolence message to Liverpool on social media after the announcement.

“Everyone at Preston North End is deeply saddened to learn the tragic news of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva. Our thoughts go out to Diogo’s family, friends, and everyone at @LFC,” their statement reads.

Liverpool to pay Jota’s remaining salary

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool will pay Jota's salary for the remaining two years of his contract after the Portuguese footballer sadly passed away in a car accident last week.

Jota is contracted to the club till June 2026 after he was rewarded with a contract extension in 2023, after his performances for the club in his first three seasons.

