The campaign team of Nigeria's ruling party, All Progressives Congress, on Tuesday headed to Plateau state, Jos

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the APC flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari, others headed to Jos to convince the electorates and canvass for votes

Meanwhile, the governor of the state has assured the APC candidate of a landslide victory in the coming elections as they campaign around Jos and its environs with the presence of heavy security

On Tuesday, November 15, the All Progressives Congress presidential campaigns begin in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

There was a heavy presence of security at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, the venue of the rally for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, Bola Tinubu begins the campaign in Jos today. Photo credit: @Qdpaper2

Why heavy security was present at the campaign ground

The combined security team of soldiers, policemen, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Federal Road Safety Corps, were seen securing major routes leading into the venue, The Punch reported.

In the wee hours of the day, the venue had come alive with activities as local disc jockeys and drummers were seen entertaining party supporters who trooped into the stadium wearing colourful ‘aso ebi’ that had the faces of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

When contacted, the Director of Media and Publicity for the PCC, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the campaign in Jos would be a festival of sorts being the official kick-off of Tinubu’s first rally.

Onanuga also disclosed that the rally would be attended by virtually all members of the PCC, the President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Progressive Governors Forum and the APC women campaign team

Reacting to the heavy presence of security operatives at the venue, Onanuga said

“it is normal.”

He said;

“The local organising committee is fully in charge. We are just going there as guests. In all our engagements so far, the committee in each state is always responsible for arrangements including security.

“Don’t forget, the president is coming too because this is the first rally we are having. But you are aware we have been campaigning before now. This is the very festival of the campaign.

“All of us in the PCC directorates are going there in our aso ebi including the women campaign team.”

Onanuga also noted that the rally would be beamed live on major television and radio stations.

