Social media users have been laughing over a post that Linc's wife, Yinka, has just made on the internet

Yinka and Linc had earlier announced the end of her relationship with the Edochie brother, adding that it was great while it lasted

However, a new post she made online about both of them has left netizens confused as they shared their hot takes

Linc Edochie's ex-wife Yinka has triggered a mix of reactions from online users after she made a new post about him.

Yinka had told her fans that she was done with her relationship with Linc Edochie, following her public feud with May Edochie and her fans.

Linc's ex Yinka ignites reactions as fans observe her new post. Credit: @yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

It does not seem as though she has let go, as her recent posts suggest otherwise. Yinka shared a photo with Linc and captioned it beautifully.

She wrote"

"True love never dies. The tides turn and the storm rages. “Be still I say”, and yet the tides grow stronger! Hush!!! Be still."

See the post below:

Recall, Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has finally reacted to the drama between Linc’s ex-partner Yinka and May Edochie.

In an Instagram post, Rita heavily blasted Yinka for attacking May and celebrated her exit from the family.

Rita Edochie’s post made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from netizens.

Yinka's post trends online amid feud with May

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@mabelogieva said:

"Can't believe what am seeing ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Yinka what happened 😍😍 Your God has defeated them🙌."

@ndefo_nbeatrice said:

"If they’ve reconciled it’s a good thing. Please give peace a chance 😍 and let love lead."

@nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Mheen the background song is bursting my brains. At this point is obsession. But Linc is the true son of his father. Her manipulation can work. She has already revealed who she really is inside out."

@regina_anthony_ said:

"This love is unstoppable."

@chisomada54 said:

"This life is mysterious. Same woman bashing May who was married 18years and dated her Ex 6years before marriage to move on wants to kpai on Linc calling off engagement of less than 1 month. This is so embarrassing for her daughter. Yinka move on!!"

@queendest___ said:

"Linc don shift her womb for the first time in her life."

@glitzlingerie said:

"Is this woman not too old for this behaviour????"

@etimajonathan said:

"I'm sure when he kept telling her to stop, she thought he would never take a firm stand. Now she's writing poems like a teenager."

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Yinka Theisen revealed what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was still dating Linc Edochie.

She recently granted an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu, where she shared all the details of what was done to her.

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views in the comment section of the video.

Source: Legit.ng