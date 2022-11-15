President Buhari, on Tuesday, November 15, reiterated that he will ensure that the 2023 general election is free, fair and credible

The president made the pledge when he visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, saying no election winner will be denied their mandate

Nevertheless, Buhari endorsed the Tinubu-Shettima ticket and urged party members to work for victory in 2023

Jos, Plateau state - President Muhammadu Buhari says he will ensure no election winner is denied their mandate even if they belong to opposition parties.

The president stated this on Tuesday, November 15, when he visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on the sideline of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

President Buhari endorsed Tinubu, said no election winner will be denied his mandate. Photo credit: @GarShehu

Source: Twitter

A statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu indicates that Buhari reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every vote counts.

“No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged,” the president said.

Why Buhari made the statement, Garba Shehu reveals

Shehu said President Buhari's statement was in response to the APC Campaign Director-General, Governor Simon Lalong, who announced the intention to recreate the SDP-Moshood Abiola historic victory in 2003 in a campaign that took off in the same city 30 years ago.

"That election victory was annulled by the military," the presidential spokesman noted.

Buhari endorses Tinubu-Shettima ticket

Meanwhile, President Buhari also joined the capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, the flag bearers of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

He urged party members to march to deliver the candidates now that the party has decided.

Buhari tells Nigerians who to vote for during 2023 presidential election

In a similar development, President Buhari, on Thursday, November 10, urged Nigerians to vote for whoever they want - from any political party -in the 2023 general election.

The president said no one should mobilize resources or rogues to intimidate people in their constituencies. He spoke in London after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration. That’s what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader," he said.

Source: Legit.ng