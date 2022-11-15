Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state, has declared Tuesday as a work-free day to mark the flag off of the APC 2023 presidential campaign

Lalong, who is the DG of the APC presidential campaign council, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would be in the state on Tuesday morning to flag off the campaign

The statement then envisaged that there would be traffic jams due to the president's visit, thus, the need to free the state workers of the stress

Jos, Plateau - The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has declared Tuesday, November 15, as a work-free day in the state over the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement signed by the state commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjang, on Monday, November 15.

APC launches 2023 presidential campaign

Governor Lalong is the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign council.

The APC presidential campaign council shared the statement on its Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

The President and other bigwigs of the ruling party are in the state to launch the presidential campaign of the APC for the 2023 election.

The statement added that the work-free day became necessary because of the envisaged traffic congestion that would be experienced because of Buhari and other APC leaders' visit to the state.

According to the state, the president is expected to flag off the APC presidential campaign in the state on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part:

"The President is expected to flag-off the All Progressives Party campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos at 10:00 a.m. same day."

Read the full statement here:

