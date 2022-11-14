A federal high court in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, has sacked Akan Udofia as the APC governorship candidate

The court ruled that Udofia did not qualified to contest the APC governorship primary in the state and ordered a rerun within the next 14 days

Udofia will be the third APC governorship candidate whose primary election will be nullified in the last few weeks

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - Akan Udofia, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state, has been sacked.

According to Tribune Online, the federal high court sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state, ruled that Udofia did not qualify to contest the APC governorship primary election in the state.

Court sacks APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The court then ordered the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in the state in 14 days, The Nation gathered.

Akwa Ibom state is the third governorship APC primary that the court nullified recently. The court had earlier nullified the primaries of Adamawa and Taraba states.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why court sacked APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom

A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, challenged the victory of Udofia in suit number FHC/UY/144/2022 for alleged irregularities in the primary.

The senator also claimed that Akan Udofia was not a member of the APC in Akwa Ibom.

Udofia, in his defence, claimed that the APC had granted him a waiver, adding that was what qualified him to contest the primary.

Latest about APC, Akwa Ibom, 2023 governorship race

But Justice Agatha Okeke, in his judgment on Monday, November 14, nullified the primary and asked the party to conduct a fresh primary in two weeks.

The judge also dismissed the claimed waiver granted to Udofia and stopped him from participating in the new primary.

2023 election: States where courts have sacked APC governorship candidates

The All Progressives Congress is yet to know its fates in Adamawa and Taraba states over the continued litigations against their governorship primaries in the states.

Six months after the leading political parties conducted their governorship primaries, litigations have kept their fate dangling in the 2023 governorship election.

The APC primaries in the two states have been nullified, and the party is yet to know what would come out of the appeal.

Source: Legit.ng