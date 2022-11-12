Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has cleared the air on the alleged refusal of the Labour Party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for their mega rally

He revealed that Peter Obi and the Labour Party issued a short notice for the stadium's usage

The Edo state governor said he was disappointed at their lack of preparedness and lateness in the notification

Edo, Benin - The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has cooled down the controversy over the state's refusal to approve the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for the mega rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

During an interview on the popular Channels TV program "Politics Today", on Friday, November 11, Obaseki revealed that the refusal of the state to grant the Labour Party the usage of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium was due to the late notice from the party.

Governor Godwin Obsaseki said he was disappointed in the Labour Party for their lack of preparedness and short notice. Photo: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He revealed that the facilities at the stadium were still new and still under warranty as issued by the contractors who built the facility.

He said:

“The tracks for that stadium are still under warranty. “The pitch has to be maintained in a certain mold. So it’s not just another facility you can use without preparing.”

It will be recalled that the same stadium was said to have been used by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a rally on Saturday, October 22.

When asked why the PDP was able to use it, he said:

“And the only reason why we allowed the PDP rally was because it was also used as an opportunity to commission that facility. Otherwise, most other rallies are held in other large grounds around the city.”

Governor Obaseki, however, expressed his disappointment in the Labour Party stating that he thought they were more serious.

Nigerians react to Governor Obaseki's claims

Meanwhile, some Nigerians did not buy the explanation of the Edo state governor as they insisted that his actions were deliberated and premeditated.

@IjeleWills said:

"Baba, after all the stuttering and shalaye, forget any future political aspirations.

"Edo stood by you when the gang-up was against you, but this is how you pay them back? Sorry Sir, great Edo shall neither forgive not forget this injury done today."

Responding to his tweet @ItzXBofficial said:

"That was why he quickly changed the topic when Seun said "the people said they are going to show you". You could see the fear on his face. He himself is a firsthand witness of the power of the people, because that is the reason he is Edo Gov today.

Source: Legit.ng