Nigerians have been assured of proper management of the nation's unity and diversity of culture and religion

The assurance was handed to Nigerians by the 2023 flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku alleged that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has destroyed the previously existing love and unity among the citizens

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for bastardizing the unity, peace and progress experienced by Nigerians.

The former vice president said that Nigeria's diversity which has strengthened the brotherhood among citizens has been abused by APC in their seven years in power.

Atiku Abubakar has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of mismanaging Nigeria's diversity in the past seven years. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Speaking in Asaba on Sunday, November 13, the spokesperson for the PDP's presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu said that Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Ikowa will work towards recovering Nigeria's lost glory of the brotherhood and unity.

Nigerians to be part of the reformation planned by PDP

Aniagwu urged Nigerians to take a ‘political standpoint’ against the current ruling party by voting for PDP in the forthcoming elections.

His words:

“The Atiku- Okowaticketintendstobring back Nigerians together in unity because in the last seven and a half years the All Progressives Congress has mismanaged our diversity in this country.

“This is very imperative because in the last seven and half years, our diversity has received a very dirty blow and the bruises are visible across the length and breadth of this country.”

