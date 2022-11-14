Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has expressed optimism about taking back Nigeria from the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has held a closed-door meeting with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and the chairman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Atiku on his verified Twitter handled on Monday, November 14, while expressing the hope of taking back the country from the ruling party.

Atiku in closed-door meeting with Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

According to Atiku, the meeting was held on Sunday night, November 13, alongside his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, at the Akwa Ibom governor's lodge in Abuja.

Atiku also disclosed that the meeting was also attended by the governorship candidate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom.

The presidential hopeful expressed optimism about recovering the country with one Nigeria.

His statement reads:

"Last night, I held a crucial meeting alongside my running mate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. @IAOkowa, Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, @MrUdomEmmanuel, and gubernatorial candidates of our great party, the PDP, at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. As ONE, We Shall Recover Nigeria."

