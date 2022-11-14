APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu referred to Anglican priests as Islamic scholars while addressing a church in Ondo state

The comment by the former governor of Lagos state elicited loud reactions from a huge number of people inside the cathedral

On Monday, October 17, Tinubu revealed that he has been warned by his media handlers to always stick to reading scrips prepared for him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owo - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, April 13 referred to Anglican priests as Islamic scholars.

The former Lagos state governor made the comment while addressing the congregation at the Cathedral Church of St. Andrew in Owo, Ondo state.

Tinubu recently revealed that his media handlers instructed him not to speak extemporaneously in public. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The event was a church service ahead of the burial of the mother of Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking in Yoruba language, Tinubu called the priests seated behind him at the podium 'Alfa' a Yoruba word mostly used to address Islamic scholars.

The comment by the APC presidential candidate elicited loud reactions from the congregation.

However, language experts say the word can be also be used to describe Christian clerics, noting that there is nothing wrong with it.

VP Osinbajo apologises to Bola Tinubu after omission during protocols

The comment by Tinubu had been overshadowed by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's mistake at the event.

VP Osinbajo had omitted the name of Tinubu while going through protocols at the funeral service and the incident generated buzz on social media after video of the incident circulated.

However, the incident was greeted with good humour and courteous banters as the vice president corrected himself moments after the oversight.

Ondo governor's aide reveals why Osinbajo didn't recognise Tinubu at Owo

An eye witness, who is a top official of the Ondo state government, Dr. Oladoyin Odebowale, however, took to his Facebook account to narrate what happened at the event, saying:

“I was in Owo. There is nothing like animosity. They all joked and laughed together throughout the programme. The VP was given the protocol list already prepared. Asiwaju Tinubu came after the list has been prepared.

“The error came from the protocol people. He quickly corrected himself. They all joked outside the church. Nobody saw a serious breach. Asiwaju came later than others.”

Source: Legit.ng