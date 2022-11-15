A five-year-old girl abandoned by a river has been found by officials of the Osun state government.

A statement issued by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs on Monday, Jide Falade, disclosed that the girl was found on September 29 and was reported to the ministry by a good samaritan.

It added that efforts by police and officials of the Ministry to locate the girl’s parents yielded no result

Falade therefore appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the parents of the abandoned child or any of the relatives.

