Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, November 12, apologised to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for skipping his name at the funeral service of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's mother

Osinbajo had recognised and acknowledged the presence of other Nigerian dignitaries before he was reminded that he had omitted Tinubu's name

Realising this, the Nigerian vice president apologised to the APC's presidential candidate and did the needful

Owo, Ondo - At the funeral service of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's mother, held at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Owo on Saturday, November 12, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made an apology to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Osinabjo made the apology after he unknowingly omitted the name of the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate as one of the guests at the occasion, The Cable reports.

Osinbajo apologised for skipping Tinubu's name (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

During his speech, the vice president was said to have mentioned the names of some former governors, chief judges, lawmakers, ministers, senators, and heads of organisations, but skipped that of Tinubu.

Upon being reminded by his aide that he has failed to mention his former boss' name, Osinbajo quickly said:

“Before I go on, I have made a very big error. I have left out the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Emilokan. Asiwaju, I’m sorry. He was sitting right next to me. Not just sitting right next to me, but right in front of me, but I honour you and welcome you to this event.”

See video of Osinbajo apologising to Tinubu at the event:

Photos that captured moments at the event were shared on Facebook by one of Tinubu's dyed-in-the-wool allies, Joe Igbokwe.

Photos emerge as Tinubu, Osinbajo meet at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's mother's funeral

Tinubu attended the funeral ceremony of the late Evangelist Grace B. Akeredolu alongside other notable dignitaries and politicians across Nigeria.

Evangelist Grace, mother of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, died on Thursday, September 15, at the age of 90 years old.

She died at her residence in Kopindogba residence in Ibadan and was buried on Saturday, November 12, with her families and associates in attendance.

