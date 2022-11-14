Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo made a mistake during protocols at the funeral church service of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's mother

Osinbajo had initially not recognised the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu while acknowledging the presence of prominent Nigerians

The incident was greeted with good humour and courteous banters as the VP corrected himself moments after the oversight

Owo - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, November 12 omitted the name of Bola Tinubu while go through protocols at the funeral service of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's mother, and the incident generated buzz on social media after video of the incident circulated.

However, the incident was greeted with good humour and courteous banters as the vice president corrected himself moments after the oversight.

VP Osinbajo interacting with Tinubu, and other prominent Nigerians at the event. Photo credit: Ondo state government

In the video, Osinbajo acknowledged the presence of Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, governors of Lagos and Ogun, respectively.

He also recognised the presence of notable politicians and personalities present including, party chieftains, former governors, lawmakers, ministers, senators and captains of industry amongst others.

Professor Osinbajo during his speech acknowledged the presence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candudate.

He said:

“Before I go on, I have made a very big error. I have left out the presidential candidate of our great party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Emilokan. Asiwaju, I’m sorry. He was sitting right next to me. Not just sitting right next to me, but right in front of me, but I honour you and welcome you to this event.”

An eye witness, who is a top official of the Ondo state government, Dr. Oladoyin Odebowale, took to his Facebook account to narrate what happened at the event.

His words:

“I was in Owo. There is nothing like animosity. They all joked and laughed together throughout the programme. The VP was given the protocol list already prepared. Asiwaju Tinubu came after the list has been prepared.

“The error came from the protocol people. He quickly corrected himself. They all joked outside the church. Nobody saw a serious breach. Asiwaju came later than others.”

