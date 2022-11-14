The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is calling for serious sanctions on politicians promoting hate speech ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to ACF, the recent increase in hate speech and violence across the federation is becoming a norm that needs to be clamped before it gets uncontrollable.

The ACF urged that serious sanctions should be meted out on politicians instigating violence or uttering hate speech. Photo: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso

As reported by the New Telegraph, a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, November 13 reveals that politicians now prioritise their selfish ambition at the expense of the peace and stability of Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“It would seem that there are many desperate political leaders and other self-appointed community champions that will not hesitate to add more fuel to the fire.”

The ACF called on INEC to commence the enforcement of the new Electoral Act in other to clamp down on desperate politicians that are willing to jeopardise the peace and stability of the country for their own selfish gains.

“In the meantime, INEC has a responsibility to act and enforce the Electoral Act as amended. It should impose the harshest punishment possible on politicians who think achieving their personal ambitions is more important than national peace and harmony. Such persons are unfit for any form of leadership at whatever level", ACF said.

The ACF urged all the electoral stakeholders, political parties, and a host of others to take caution in their utterances in order to allow sustainability during the election period.

It was also gathered that the ACF prompted the electorates and citizens not to ignore the fact that there is growing tension across the federation in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

ACF said:

"There are reports that some politicians are engaging thugs and violent persons to attack their opponents, spreading terror and fear everywhere.”

