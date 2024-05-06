The Presidency has reacted to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar's attack on President Bola Tinubu over his son's alleged membership of the Chagourys board

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga accuse Atiku of distọrting facts to discredit Tinubu's government

Onanuga said Seyi is not a board member because his father, President Tinubu is a friend of the Chagourys

State House, Abuja - The Presidency has accused former vice president, Atiku Abubakar of distọrting facts to discredit the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this while reacting to Atiku's attack on Seyi Tinubu over the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

Presidency says Atiku is “fast developing a reputation for distorting facts" Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Onanuga said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2023 is “fast developing a reputation for distorting and manipulating facts for his self-serving objective of discrediting the current administration.”

He said the Tinubu administration has attracted over $20 billion into the economy since assuming office in 2023.

This was contained in a statement shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, on Monday, May 6.

He defended Seyi Tinubu's business interests in CDK, a tiles manufacturing company, based in Sagamu, Ogun state.

CDK has a relationship with the Chagoury family, the owner of Hitech Construction Company handling the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project.

“For the records, Seyi joined the Board of Directors of CDK in 2018, more than six years ago. He is representing the interest of an investor company, in which he has an interest. He is not a board member because his father is a friend of the Chagourys. Information about the owners and shareholders of CDK is a matter of public record that can be openly accessed from the website of the Corporate Affairs Commission and CDK’s.

“Atiku and his proxy did not need a little-known journal to recycle open-source information to make a fallacious argument. The Chairman of CDK and the highest shareholder of the company is respected General TY Danjuma (rtd). The Chagourys are minority shareholders in the company, and only one member of the clan is on its five-man board.”

“Avoid Lagos-Calabar Highway”: Murray-Bruce to opposition

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, described critics of the ongoing 700Km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as enemies of progress who “should not ply the road when it is completed.”

The media mogul described the project as “proof of the transformative power of visionary leadership by President Tinubu", adding that David Umahi, minister of works, is a man of “dedication at the helm of affairs.”

