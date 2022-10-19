Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, major stakeholders have issued their endorsement of their preferred candidate

However, the northern elders under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee (AJC) have raised eyebrows

The group was adamant and insisted that no presidential candidate would get their buy until the penultimate week of the election

The scrabble over who to support in the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023 has been laid to rest by the northern elders under the umbrella of the Arewa Joint Committee (AJC).

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the group in a dialogue concluded that there are no resolution or agreement to endorse any of the three front runners of the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party respectively.

The major front runners of the 2023 presidential election have failed to get the endorsement of northern elders ahead of polls. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

This resolution was made known on Tuesday, October 18 during a press briefing at the headquarter of the group.

Murtala Aliyu, the chairman of the organising committee of the group said there is no endorsement from the group as rumoured in the political space.

He said:

“We have maintained that the six groups behind the interactions (Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Northern Elders Forum (NEF, Jamiyar Matan Arewa(JMA) Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation(ABMF), Arewa Research and Documentation Project (ARDP) and Arewa House Centre for Historical Research and Documentation all played one role or the other towards the success of the event."

We'll make our decision in February 2023 - Northern elders

The group said several interactions held were not aimed to endorse any candidate.

He said the group is still in the stage of extracting the publications of these candidates and evaluating them for Nigerians to see.

He said:

"Our goal is to afford citizens an opportunity to match candidates against their commitments to matters that are central to the interests of the North."

Aliyu however, noted that a decision will be made in the penultimate week into the election while stating that the group will place priority on "competence, integrity, quality of preparation and commitment to address the challenges of the north among candidates."

