The PDP and the APC have bickered over the alleged forfeiture of drug proceeds by the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to the US government

APC has fingered the PDP and its subsidiary, 'Labour Party', as those behind the alleged claim that INEC is investigating Tinubu

The opposition PDP said it has every right to challenge Tinubu's candidature following his alleged involvement in a narcotic deal in the United State

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has every right to challenge the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, over alleged involvement in the narcotics business.

Tinubu has been allegedly indicted in a criminal forfeiture judgment for a drug-related offence by a United States court in Northern Illinois in Chicago, The Punch reported.

Latest comment of PDP about APC, Bola Tinubu

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this at a press conference held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, November 13.

His statement reads in part:

Tinubu is “ineligible to contest the February 2023 Presidential election having been reportedly indicted and subjected to criminal forfeiture judgement for a narcotic-related offence by a United States Court in Northern Illinois.”

However, this is coming at a time when the APC presidential campaign council alleged that the PDP and its subsidiary, Labour Party, are sponsoring fake news against Bola Tinubu.

APC fingers PDP, Labour Party as sponsors of fake news against Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the campaign media and publicity director, urged the police to investigate the fake circulated news of the alleged INEC’s statement in the name of justice and fairness.

Onanuga alleged that the PDP promoted the fake news by forging the letterhead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His statement reads in part:

“The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its subsidiary Labour Party having realised they have no sure path to victory in the February 2023 presidential election upped their campaign of calumny, disinformation and misinformation on Saturday by sponsoring fake news against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

