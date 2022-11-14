Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has met with his strongest contender, Atiku Abubakar, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

According to a statement by the APC presidential campaign council, Tinubu was on his way to Jos, the Plateau state capital

The APC presidential campaign is scheduled to flag off later this week in Plateau state, reports have said

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has met with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

The two contestants in the 2023 presidential election met on Monday, November 14, according to a video shared by the APC presidential campaign council on its Twitter handle.

The APC PCC, in its statement, said Tinubu was on his way to Jos, the plateau state capital, to flag off his presidential campaign while Atiku was returning from a campaign

This will be the second time the duo will meet since the commencement of the 2023 electioneering officially started.

They had earlier met at the airport after their town hall meeting with the Arewa groups in Kaduna.

PDP and APC have been having verbal clashes recently, particularly on the allegedly forfeited drug proceeds involving the APC presidential candidate.

