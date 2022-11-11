Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2023 presidential race have received a boost as NNPP in Zamfara state collapsed its structure for the APC

The development happened in a dramatic and symbolic manner as members of the Rabiu Kwankwaso-led political party were seen in a viral video removing their Kwankwaso caps and putting on that of Tinubu

Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are presidential candidates whose political strengths can be said to be in the north

Gusau, Zamfara - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has boosted his chances in the 2023 presidential election.

The boost for the presidential hopeful was noticed as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Zamfara state collapsed its structure for the ruling APC.

NNPP collapses structure for APC in Zamfara state Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Supporters remove Kwankwaso caps to wear Tinubu's caps in Zamfara

In a viral video shared by The Nation on Twitter, members and executives of the Rabiu Kwankwaso-led NNPP in Zamfara state were seen removing their caps, which are popular as the identity of Kwankwaso and putting on that of Tinubu’s caps.

The people were being cheered in the viral video as a leader of the APC was seen coordinating the event.

Kwankwaso and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are leading presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election who are of northern origin.

Who will win the north between Tinubu, Kwankwaso and Atiku in 2023 election

On several occasions, he boasted of being a dominant figure in the northern part of the country until the viral video of his party members surfaced online.

Neither Kwankwaso nor the NNPP has reacted to the viral video. Similarly, the APC has yet to make an official statement concerning the development.

However, Bashir Ahmed, a chieftain of the APC and special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, commended the development on his Twitter page.

Source: Legit.ng