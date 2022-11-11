The Labour Party and Peter Obi have intensified their campaign with a mega rally in Abi state.

Reports have it that the rally was quite controversial when supporters of Peter Obi were seen fighting over money.

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful, Obi, stopped by in his home state of Anambra to sympathise with victims of the fire outbreak in Ogbo Ogwu Market.

An emerging report has confirmed that the presidential rally of Peter Obi and the Labour Party has been marred by a brawl between the supporters of the party’s flagbearer.

This is coming a few hours after Obi arrived for the rally on Thursday, November 10.

Peter Obi visited the scene of the fire explosion at Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha, and gave his support. Photo: @PeterObi

According to Sahara Reporters, Peter Obi’s supporters were not pleased with the leadership of the party over the way it handled the party funds.

It was gathered that the party members were seen in a viral video struggling and fighting over funds meant to be disbursed to supporters.

A loud voice of one of the supporters was heard saying, “How much are they giving us here?”

Similarly, another woman was heard complaining that she had not received her share of the funds allocated to supporters at the rally.

The videos also show how funds were being distributed to some of those who attended the rally.

Peter Obi visit popular southeast market

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 11, Peter Obi shared on Twitter photos of him visiting the demolished scene of Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha.

He tweeted:

"Yesterday, I visited the scene of the fire explosion at Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha. I observed first-hand, the level of destruction of lives and properties resulting from the inferno.

"I commiserated with the victims and assured them of my support in these trying times.

"I also urge the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to help those affected by this fire disaster in rebuilding their means of livelihood."

Source: Legit.ng