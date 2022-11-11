Peter Obi of the Labour Party has paid a courtesy visit to the founder of the Omega International Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman

While sharing a picture of the visit on his social media, the cleric thanked the presidential hopeful for the visit and prayed for the continuous God's protection of Obi

Obi's visit to the religious leader is coming a few weeks after the religious leader survived an assassination attempt that claimed 7 lives, including policemen

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, visited Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, a few weeks after the cleric survived an assassination attempt.

According to The Nation, the religious leader made the announcement on his Twitter page on Friday, November 11.

The cleric shared his photo with Peter Obi, where he prayed for the continued protection of God on the former governor of Anambra state.

Suleman also thanked the presidential hopeful for the visit as he shared a picture of their meeting on social media.

His words:

“Thank you @PeterObi for coming to the house..may God continually protect you in Jesus name.”

Obi's visit to the religious leader is coming a few weeks after publicly condemning an assassination attempt on the Apostle.

Apostle Suleman was attacked on Friday, October 21, 2022, and 7 persons, including policemen, died in the assassination attempt.

