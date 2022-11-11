The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu has been urged to make the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, in 2023 compulsory

The call was made to the president by the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele

According to Ayodele in his fresh prophecy, INEC should not allow political parties to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, in the forthcoming elections

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Friday, November 11, sent warnings to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu regarding the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned the chairman not to allow interference from political parties into the affairs of the commission, PM News reported.

Primate Ayodele has warned INEC not to allow political parties to stop the use of the BVAS, during the 2023 elections.

Primate Ayodele sends warning to INEC over the use of BVAS

He spoke on the electoral recognition and transmission of results, stating that the INEC should not allow it to be removed in the election.

Primate Ayodele mentioned that the 2023 elections will determine if Nigeria will remain together and that the INEC chairman has a huge role to play in making the decision, he advised him to remain patriotic for the sake of Nigeria’s unity.

‘’INEC must not allow BVAS to be removed for the 2023 general elections, the chairman must take his stand because this will give him an edge. The election is crucial, it will let us know if Nigeria will remain one so the INEC chairman must be patriotic. He has a huge role to play’’.

Some candidates have planned to rig the election, Primate Ayodele noted

Primate Ayodele also said some candidates have planned to create a crisis in the country if they don’t win.

He advised that political parties should be cautious because no one has the monopoly of victory in elections.

The cleric affirmed thus:

‘’Incumbent powers should leave INEC alone to be independent because anyone that tries to rig the election will be cursed.’’

