Festus Keyamo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council spokesperson, has defended the viral document that linked Bola Tinubu to drug proceeds.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, was allegedly linked to drug funds in a viral document that indicated he forfeited the funds to the United States government.

But Keyamo, while defending the document on Channels Television on Wednesday, November 9, explained that the funds linked to Tinubu in the US were tax deductions and not drug proceeds as speculated.

The APC chieftain went further to say that even the US government was begging the former governor of Lagos state in the document, citing the paragraph stating that Tinubu should not proceed with the case.

Here Keyamo's defense

Source: Legit.ng