The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not survive after the 2023 general elections.

The former vice-president made the remark during the inauguration of the PDP national youth campaign council, led by the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, November 10, in Abuja.

Atiku says the APC won't survive after losing the 2023 general election.

APC will fall after the 2023 election, Atiku says

According to The Punch, Atiku, who described the APC as an “alliance” and not a party, said as far as he was concerned, the PDP is the only party in Nigeria.

He said:

“To be honest, PDP is the only political party in the country, APC is not a political party, it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party, and we have seen how alliances in this country have disappeared overnight, I don’t think APC would survive after this election, we are going to vote them out come 2023."

Source: Legit.ng