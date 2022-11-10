It is obvious that APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode and PDP chieftain, Dino Melaye are not done fighting with each other

In a recent move, the former aviation minister mocked Melaye for saying Nigerians will vote for APC in the forthcoming general elections

To further confirmed the development, Fani-Kayode took to his Facebook page and shared a video of Melaye, Atiku Abubakar's campaign spokesman

Former aviation minister and director special media projects and new media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, has mocked a former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye over his gaffe in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Addressing a presidential rally in Maiduguri, on Wednesday, November 9, Melaye, the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, mistakenly urged them to vote for the APC.

At Borno on Wednesday, Dino Melaye mistakenly campaigned for the opposition APC. Photo credit: @voteandstay

Melaye spoke while alleging that the APC presidential campaign team was attacked while en route to the state.

Fani-Kayode reacts

Reacting to the gaffe, Fani-Kayode said the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar campaign was right.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“Earlier today, the rear guard receiver said the people of Borno State “are voting APC.

“For the first and probably the last time in his life, he got it right!”

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode and Melaye have been tackling each other on social media in wake of the presidential campaign as they are both working for their principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

