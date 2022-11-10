Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's running mate has revealed to Nigerians who to vote for in the forthcoming elections

The APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima at a programme in Abuja maintained that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi should not be considered for president in 2023

According to the former governor of Borno state, the duo have intentions to make the country great again and no better plans for Nigerians as well

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, have nothing to offer to Nigerians.

Shettima made this disclosure on Thursday, November 10, in Abuja, during a one-day symposium on dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto “Renewed Hope 2023: Action Plan for a better Nigeria.”

2023: Atiku, Obi Have Nothing To Offer Nigerians – Shettima. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Atiku and Obi will be defeated in 2023, Shettima says

According to a report by Daily Trust, he said the 2023 presidential election will be a watershed in Nigeria’s history, saying “Obi has nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shettima also said Atiku and Obi would be defeated by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, arguing the latter has a superior of ideas.

History: Full list of presidential candidates to have boycotted debate

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections, the stakes are high, and anxiety continues to linger in the minds of citizens on who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have described the forthcoming elections as a three-horse race as there is non-clear favour for the presidential seat.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are the three major contenders for the Aso Rock seat, according to popular opinion.

Peter Obi will only mount podium with his peers, not surrogates, Doyin Okupe Slams PDP, APC after presidential debate

The director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has said that Peter Obi will only appear at platforms alongside his peers and not representatives or surrogates of presidential candidates of other political parties.

Speaking at a press briefing that was attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Okupe said the arrogance being showcased by presidential candidates of other political parties seeking to contest in the 2023 election is unimaginable.

In his address, Okupe said the plan to change Nigeria must be carried out with some level of orderliness.

Source: Legit.ng