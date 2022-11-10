The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has declared that the assessment made in respect of attack on Atiku's convoy might have been too hasty

As a result of this, the IGP said a team of security officers is being set up to thoroughly investigate the matter

Recall that hoodlums attacked the convoy of PDP presidential candidate in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital

Following the attack on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Borno, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has disclosed the next line of action.

According to him, the team is being set up to thoroughly investigate the matter, Channels TV reports.

Going further, Alkali-Baba explained that assessment from the state PRO might have been too hasty and not conclusive, hence the need to establish a team to make holistic assessment from the various narratives to ascertain the true picture and prevent a reoccurrence.

2023 polls: PDP calls out APC over attack on Atiku’s convoy, untold details emerge

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to be a prime suspect following the vicious attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The PDP launched its presidential campaign on Wednesday, November 9 in Borno state when the convoy of its presidential candidate was attacked by some suspected hoodlums.

The attack was said to have left supporters of the PDP with scores of injuries with the PDP campaign spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye attesting that 74 persons were hospitalised due to the attack. A recent statement released by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary reveals the attack was staged by the ruling party APC.

2023 election: PDP reveals plot to topple APC in Borno state

In another report, the PDP is beaming with confidence stating that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will dominate polls in Borno state in the forthcoming 2023 election.

PDP campaign spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement made available to newsmen, claims that Bola Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC, does not have a stronghold in Borno state despite being under the leadership of an APC governor and the home state of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He also noted that Tinubu would find it difficult to accrue 25 percent votes across all states of the federation.

