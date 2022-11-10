Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to create one million jobs in the first 24 months if elected.

Former Lagos Deputy Governor Otunba Femi Pedro gave this assurance in Abuja when he explained the manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a one-way symposium, The Nation reported.

According to Pedro, Tinubu has 12 key economic points to get Nigeria out of the current economic doldrum.

Other key economic activities that Tinubu will implement, he said, include: to bring back manufacturing companies like Dunlop that left the country many years ago; resuscitate the commodity boards; empower women; expand infrastructure provision and curtail the run- away inflation.

